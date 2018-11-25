World Heroes’ Jeanne D’Arc Joins SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy

NIS America and SNK have announced that Jeanne D’Arc of World Heroes will be joining the SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy roster as a paid DLC character on December 13, 2018.

Check out the trailer below to see her in action.

Jeanne comes from 15th-century France, and is known for her beauty and swordsmanship. She joined the World Heroes tournament in search of a strong fighter to become her husband. She found a match in Mongolian Julius Carn, who turned her down.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy‘s DLC/crossover characters so far include Miss X (SNK Gals’ Fighters), Thief Arthur (Million Arthur), and a female Skullomania (Fighting EX Layer). The game’s base roster includes Athena Asamiya, Kula Diamond, Mai Shiranui, Nakoruru, Leona Heidern, Yuri Sakazaki, Shermie, Sylvie Paula Paula, Zarina, Love Heart, Mian, Luong, Mui Mui, and a female version of Terry Bogard. The King of Fighters XIV‘s Kukri appears as a boss.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy is currently available on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already, make sure to read our review. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Axel Bosso praised the game’s combat and mechanics but noted that it suffered from poor aesthetics and design decisions.

