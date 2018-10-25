SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Adds MissX to the Mix This November

Earlier in October 2018, Skullo Mania joined the SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy line-up. Now, the game is getting its next DLC character, MissX, on November 15, 2018. Of course, MissX is actually Iori Yagami, who has been transformed into a woman to participate in this all lady brawler.

Iori’s video game origins trace all the way back to The King of Fighters ’95. His first appearance as MissX occurred back in 2000, with SNK Gals’ Fighters. Suffice it to say, she is no stranger to combat.

Regardless of how she got here, MissX is in the fight. You can see her in action, while wearing different costumes, in her reveal trailer below. The outfits include two floor length schoolgirl uniforms (identical cuts, but in different colors) and a more casual outfit.

More guest characters may join as well, so stay tuned for more news regarding this roster. Until then, be sure to check out our review of SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, which is out now on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

