Dark Eclipse Hits 2.0 With Ranked Mode and Three New Characters

Earlier this year, Sunsoft made a surprise return as a development house with Dark Eclipse, a MOBA game built specifically for the PSVR. Now, Sunsoft has released a major update for the game, bringing it up all the way to version 2.0. This new update adds an actual Ranked Mode to the experience, which of course comes paired with leaderboards. Three new characters were also added to the roster.

In order to get in on the ranked action, players must own at least two Heroes and four Dominators. Players who can reach at least a Gold ranking will receive a free, new premium hand skin.

With announcing the new feature and update, Sunsoft released a statement from Shohei Sakakibara, the company’s producer and project leader. The quote reads:

Our passionate community already knows there’s still nothing else quite like Dark Eclipse in VR right now, and we want to continue providing tools like Ranked Mode to keep our VR MOBA as fresh as possible. As MOBAs are an inherently competitive genre, the focus of this major update is to further foster and enhance competition in Eclipse by allowing players to see how they stack up against other dedicated fans with our global leaderboard.

The three new characters introduced are Destrophe, Dosmelda, and Zahina. You can check out trailers showcasing each character below: