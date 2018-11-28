AC Odyssey’s Mastery Level System Will Add Dozens of New Character Upgrades

In response to a patch that increased Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s level cap, Ubisoft revealed plans to give players more abilities to spend ability points on. This new addition is arriving soon. Patch 1.1.1., which will go live this week, will introduce the Mastery Level System.

As explained via a Ubisoft blog post, the Mastery Level System will offer players new ways of upgrading their Misthios. Ability Points are still assigned to Hunter, Warrior, or Assassin skill trees. Yet for each tree, players can choose to upgrade adrenaline, armor, damage, health, resistance, and more. Additionally, every bonus stacks on top of the character’s build, gear, and weapons.

There are 72 Mastery Levels in total, each of which can be upgraded 20 times. Ubisoft provided the following example: “…the Mastery for Damage with Overpower Abilities starts at +1%, and can go up to +10% after spending all 20 Ability Points for it.”

Since launch, Ubisoft has continuously supported AC Odyssey. Live events add new challenges to the title, such as mystical creature battles and mercenaries. Customization has also received an update, overhauling the way the system worked at launch. It all feeds into the publisher’s plan of having AC Odyssey function as a live service, since 2019 will pass without the release of a new Assassin’s Creed.

Fans in want of more narrative-based content should not worry, however. Two DLC “story arcs,” Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis, are set to delve further into the Assassins and the First Civilization, respectively. This content is part of AC Odyssey’s season pass, which costs $39.99.

[Source: Ubisoft]