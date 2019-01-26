For Honor Update 2.04 Will Go Live Alongside Year 3 Content, Patch Notes Released

For Honor‘s year three kicks off on January 31, 2019 with a new hero and a massive title update. Patch notes for update 2.04 are now available on the game’s website.

Ubisoft has announced that it has updated the methodology to calculate player skill. As a result, your skill rating will be reset, and this change will affect both ranked and unranked modes.

Without further ado, here’s what’s new:

NEW HERO: BLACK PRIOR The Black Priors are protectors of the battlefield. Masters of the sword and shield, their powerful defense is their offense. Bulwark Stance allows them to block attacks from all directions and Bulwark Counter can negate any attack as long as it is timed correctly.

Difficulty: Easy-Medium

Defense Specialist

Strong Support Abilities Special Capabilities Bulwark Stance: Special Stance that blocks all incoming Attacks

Bulwark Slash: Powerful attack that can be Feinted

Bulwark Counter: Negates all opponents’ Attacks and Unblockables. It does not work on Guard Break. NEW MAP: HARBOR The Black Priors arrived at this port town on the shores of Lake Eitrivatnen to help the Knights defend against their enemies.

The map is available in Dominion, Elimination, Skirmish, Brawl and Duel. SKILL RATING & MATCHMAKING Now only winning or losing a match has an impact on your personal Skill Rating.

To allow this change to have the proper impact on matchmaking, we are resetting the Skill Rating of every player. NEW REWARDS New Arcade Rewards Weekly unique Arcade: Pink Plasma Shock Effect.

Regular unique Arcade: Altered Reality Battle Outfit. Trial Rewards Update Added Ornaments and Character Symbols for Wu Lin Heroes and Black Prior New Winter Items New Winter-themed Mask outfits are now available for all heroes!

1 new different Legendary “Icy” Weapon is available for the 22 characters New Gear Discover new Legendary gear, for the Heroes that released before Year 1 Season 1 by looting and scavenging the battlefield: 1 new Legendary Weapon, 1 Legendary armor set for Wu Lin Heroes.

The Black Prior come with: 25 new Weapons (different rarities), 12 armor sets (different rarities).

For developer comments on the update, head over to For Honor‘s website.