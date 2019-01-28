The Team Behind Hyper Light Drifter Has a New Game in the Works

Heart Machine, the team behind Hyper Light Drifter—an action RPG inspired by the lead developer’s real-life battle with life-threatening illness—is hiring for their next game. This time around, the developer seems to be going in a different direction.

The developer’s next game will be made using Unreal 4 and will be a fully 3D experience. Specifically, the team is looking for a gameplay engineer who will be “crafting code for character interactions, NPC interactions, scripted sequences, combat, environmental interactions, and much more.”

While Hyper Light Drifter drew inspiration from classic adventure games like The Legend of Zelda, this unnamed title seems to be going for something more open. But don’t expect this game to come out anytime soon.

The description states Heart Machine is looking for someone who is excited to “shape something ambitious and completely unique from the ground up.” This suggests two things: this project is a big undertaking and there’s plenty of work left to be done.

It has been almost three years since the studio released its debut title and since then, the game has made its way onto a wide variety of platforms. This includes the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even the Ouya.

Whatever Heart Machine has in the works, there’s a good chance it will eventually end up on a Sony console. For more great indies on the PlayStation 4, be sure to check out our list of the best ones the platform has to offer.

[Source: Gamasutra]