Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Is Going to Make You Fight an Armored Chicken

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is getting three brutal new game modes and a new boss in February. Publisher Another Indie revealed this morning that the new content would be rolling out to celebrate the launch of Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption on Steam on February 19, 2019.

The new boss accompanying the Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption update is named Cowardly Modic, and I kid you not, it is a giant, armored chicken. If you manage to defeat Cowardly Modic, you’ll unlock two new weapon sets, which are a sword and shield combo and a dual sword set.

As for the New Game Plus modes, you guys are in for some serious challenges. “The Trial of Speed” will grant you swift movement, but will rob you of your invulnerability frames when dodging. This means that you’re going to have to have perfect timing when avoiding enemy attacks. “The Trial of Consequence” will make death permanent, resetting progress completely.

If you’re feeling really brave, you can take on the “Trial of the Sinner,” which combines both of those New Game Plus modifiers. Increased speed, no invincible dodging frames, and perma-death: This is going to make for some excellent speed runs!

For those who aren’t familiar with the game, Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is basically a Souls-like boss rush game. For once, the comparison to Dark Souls is actually justified. Sinner boasts a dark, murky, sorrowful world, and combat is extremely precise and weighty. You’ll even dodge and roll around like a fool while you struggle to adapt to boss attack patterns.

Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Discord.