PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 29, 2019

North American Update

Preorders

JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition ($99.99)(out 2-12)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 ($59.99)(out 2-8)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Special Edition ($79.99)(out 2-8)

PSVR Games

Dream Match Tennis VR World Tour ($9.99)

Trainer VR ($14.99)

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 3 ($7.99)

Epic Ultimate Bundle ($59.99)

Genesis Alpha One ($29.99)

The Hong Kong Massacre ($19.99)

JackQuest Tale of the Sword ($9.99)

KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package ($99.99)

Party Crashers and Party Golf ($23.99)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 ($59.99)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

BLACK CLOVER: QK Royal Magic Knight Set – Wizard King ($4.99)

BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Outfit “Perky Cat Vanessa” (Free)

Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation Pack ($3.99)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD DLC (Free and up)

NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Tsunade ($3.99)

Resident Evil 2 DLC ($1.99 and up)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal DLC (Free and up)

Street Fighter® V – Resident Evil Costume Bundle ($7.99)

V Rally 4 Citroën DS3 RX ($4.99)

Warface: Nuclear Pack ($9.99)

Warframe: Prime Vault – Ember Prime Accessories ($19.99)

Warframe: Prime Vault – Frost Prime Accessories ($19.99)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Monotask Servo-skull ($1.99)

