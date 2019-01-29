The New Seagate Game Drive Adds 2TB of Storage to Your Cramped PS4

Seagate and PlayStation have teamed up to launch an officially licensed external hard drive for your PlayStation 4, so you can stop agonizing over which game to delete every time you want to download a new one. The Seagate Game Drive for PS4 will add a whopping 2TB of extra storage to your PS4, which for some of you, will be enough to hold you over until the PS5 comes along. It will be available for $89.99.

The Seagate Game Drive for PS4 has been optimized and tested specifically for Sony’s console, so installation and formatting only requires you plugging the Game Drive in via USB, and then waiting a few minutes for your console to do the work for you. Feel free to take your hard drive on the go to play your games on a friend’s console; you’ll just need to sign in to your PSN account to access the software.

Here’s the elevator pitch from Seagate:

Instantly adds 2TB for approximately 50 more games

Full-speed gaming, just like playing from the PS4 system’s internal drive

Optimized to work with every model of PS4 (requires system software version 4.50 or greater)

Easy to bring to a friend’s place to play your games on another PS4 system (do note, once content is stored on the drive, the content can only be accessed by the account that transferred the content)

Truly plug-and-play; doesn’t require additional cables

Doesn’t need to plug into the wall — USB powered

If you’re still rocking a 500GB PlayStation 4, an external hard drive is pretty much necessary at this point. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Destiny 2: Forsaken—just those two games—take up over 210GB of space. Add in two more AAA games and a few indies, and you’re toast.

Give yourself a little more wiggle room this summer and stop install-uninstall carousel.