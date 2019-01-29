Songbird Symphony Is Coming This July and It’s Almost Too Cute to Handle



Do you love birds? Do you love cute characters, platforming, and rhythm games? If you answered yes to any of those questions, then you’ll be pleased to know that Songbird Sympony will be launching on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 25, 2019! Check out the freaking adorable new release date trailer above.

Here’s the setup. You play as cute little bird named Birb (oh my God). Birb wakes up lost and alone in the forest one day and is rescued by a caring older peacock, who takes Birb back to live with him. The other peacocks make fun of Birb for being small and strange, but he doesn’t let it get him down. He soon embarks on a musical journey to discover his true heritage.

As you can see from the trailer, almost everything in the world of Songbird Symphony sways and moves to the music. By solving puzzles and advancing through the various stages, you’ll unlock new notes to sing. You’ll occasionally have to wield your musical arsenal in intense, rhythmic boss battles. We’re promised a large, colorful world to explore, which is packed with secrets.

We’re already sold, but here are the official game features from publisher PQube for good measure:

Everything moves to the beat – including your head! Each part of the vibrant forest has its own catchy background beat and is full of interactive elements that you can move to that rhythm. Find mini-puzzles that are not only wholesome little challenges, but also add additional sound queues, blending in with everything else. Complete them all to discover every unique symphony! Collectible feathers and their quirky owners Strange feathers are scattered all across the forest! Collect them, find out who they belong to and uncover a myriad of secrets and the lore of this magical world. Infectious rhythm battles Hilarious, emotional and cool rhythm battles against key characters of the forest are both challenging and satisfying to play. Beat them to find out about your heritage and unlock new areas! Interconnected levels full of secrets! Bursting with life, the levels seamlessly flow into each other and hold many secret passages. Look behind every bush and use your imagination to find the hidden areas!

