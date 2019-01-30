Get a Sneak Peek at Overcooked! 2’s Next Free Update in a New Tease



Team17 just gave us a quick peek at a new stage coming to Overcooked! 2 as part of the game’s next free update. In the teaser trailer above, you can see the stage for a couple of fleeting seconds. You can watch the teaser above. Don’t blink, or you might miss it!

Yeah, we know. The trailer really didn’t show much, but I guess that’s why we call it a “teaser,” right? What we did see made us really afraid. If you’ve ever played Overcooked! or Overcooked! 2, then you know that after the introductory stages, things can get really difficult, really quickly. Micro-managing two-to-four players, even in a relatively simple stage layout, can become maddeningly difficult, and this new stage has already teased some intimidating obstacles.

The most obvious challenge, which you probably noticed, is the water. We see one of the chefs run straight into the channel of water which divides the two (or more?) parts of this kitchen. We all know that a round of Overcooked! can very often come down to the wire, and a mad dash to the pickup counter can mean the difference between success and failure.

Having a small bridge with no barriers connecting two vital parts of the kitchen is going to cost you precious seconds, if you’re not careful. Dashing into other players will knock them back, so you’ll have to be very careful when dashing across that water, especially if your buddy is coming from the opposite direction! If you plan to play this with a significant other, please read our preventative guide to save you from hating each other.

Team17 insists that its next free update is coming to Overcooked! 2 soon, so hopefully we’ll have a more substantial update for you shortly.