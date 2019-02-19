Fortnite Update 7.40 Mixes Racing With Battle Royale for Driftin’ LTM

We’ve seen battle royale get added to Call of Duty and Apex Legends drop in to mix the genre with the hero shooter. We’ve even seen Tetris‘ take on the battle royale formula. Now Fortnite is mixing racing with battle royale for one of its limited time modes this week: Driftin’. Here, two teams of 32 players competing against each other. Race to eliminate the enemy, and the last team standing will win. Weapons and consumables are fair game, but you can’t build while on the Driftboard. (Which is convenient, because I also can’t build when I’m not on a Driftboard).

The other LTM this week is Catch! In this mode, grenades are the only weapon, but with increased supply drops and faster circle times, the action is guaranteed to keep going. Campers won’t be able to hide for long in this one.

Both Creative Mode and Save the World are also getting the Driftboard, so get ready to get tricky across all game modes.

Below are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety.