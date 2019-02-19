Fortnite Update 7.40 Mixes Racing With Battle Royale for Driftin’ LTM
We’ve seen battle royale get added to Call of Duty and Apex Legends drop in to mix the genre with the hero shooter. We’ve even seen Tetris‘ take on the battle royale formula. Now Fortnite is mixing racing with battle royale for one of its limited time modes this week: Driftin’. Here, two teams of 32 players competing against each other. Race to eliminate the enemy, and the last team standing will win. Weapons and consumables are fair game, but you can’t build while on the Driftboard. (Which is convenient, because I also can’t build when I’m not on a Driftboard).
The other LTM this week is Catch! In this mode, grenades are the only weapon, but with increased supply drops and faster circle times, the action is guaranteed to keep going. Campers won’t be able to hide for long in this one.
Both Creative Mode and Save the World are also getting the Driftboard, so get ready to get tricky across all game modes.
Below are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety.
BATTLE ROYALE
WHAT’S NEW?
Driftboard – Limited Time Item
Join the battle in style riding the Driftboard! Fire at enemies, pull off tricks, and boost towards victory using this limited time item.
LIMITED TIME MODE: DRIFTIN’
Summary
Gear up and grab a Driftboard from a Red Supply Drop, meet up with your team, then race to eliminate the enemies. Last team standing wins!
Mode Details
- Two teams of 32 players.
- All Chests and Ammo Boxes have been removed.
- Red Supply Drops fall all over the map, each containing a Driftboard, weapons, and ammo.
- Health and Shields slowly regenerate when riding on a Driftboard.
LIMITED TIME MODE: CATCH!
Summary
In this mode, all guns have been removed. The only weapons are grenades and other items that can be thrown or tossed. Get in there and throw the enemies back to the lobby!
- Available grenades/items:
- Smoke Grenades
- Clingers
- Remote Explosives
- Port-a-Forts
- Impulse Grenades
- Shockwave Grenades
Mode details:
- Chest spawns and Floor Spawns set to 100.
- Can only get consumables out of Chests, Floor Loot, and Supply Drops.
- Increase Supply Drops throughout the game.
- Faster circle times.
- Increased drop stack counts.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Driftboard
- Use weapons or consumables as you ride the slopes. Boost past the competition with electrifying speed. Loot and revive downed allies. All without ever getting off the Driftboard!
- Building is not possible while on the Driftboard.
- Can be found scattered all around the map.
CREATIVE
WHAT’S NEW?
Driftboard
Catch air, perform tricks, and imagine whole new ways to use the Driftboard in Creative mode! Show us your creations on any of our social channels.Infantry Rifle
Take aim and deliver accurate fire downrange with this precise semi-automatic weapon.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Driftboard
- Use weapons or consumables as you ride the slopes. Boost past the competition with electrifying speed. Loot and revive downed allies. All without ever getting off the Driftboard!
- Building is not possible while on the Driftboard.
- Copy & paste with the Phone build tool while on the Driftboard
- Can be placed through the Device tab
- Infantry Rifle
- Available in Common, Uncommon and Rare variants.
- Deals 41, 43, 45 damage. 2x headshot multiplier.
- Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Vending Machines.
- Uses Medium Ammo.
- Fires quick-moving projectiles without damage falloff.
- Returned Glider Redeploy to the Consumable tab in the Creative Inventory.
SAVE THE WORLD
WHAT’S NEW?
Driftboard
Explore the world in style, perform tricks, and boost to objectives using the brand new Driftboard!
Frostnite Challenge 8 – Final Frost
This week, we’ve combined some of the previous Frostnite Challenges into one… Do you have what it takes to prevail?
MISSIONS + SYSTEMS
- Frostnite Weekly Challenge 8: Final Frost
- Combines a bunch of Frostnite’s previous challenges!
- Combines the following challenges: Slip Out, New Wave Holiday, Cold Chaos, Uncharted Territory, and Top It Off.
- Available on February 20 at 7 PM Eastern Time
- Rewards:
- Weekly Banner 8
- Lunar Hero Choice
- Thunderstrike Scorch
- Riot Control Hazard
- Berserker Headhunter
- Flash Eagle Eye
- 1500 Gold
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Driftboard
- The Driftboard is a new mobility item that can be found in most zones throughout the World.
- Explore the world.. in style!
- Reach new heights with increased jumping potential.
- Ability to perform tricks while making jumps.
- Quickly dash to the objective with the boost ability.
- Dragonfire Shotgun is returning to the Weekly Store
- A slow firing automatic shotgun that deals fire damage in a wide, but short range.
- Available from February 20 at 7 PM Eastern Time until February 27 at 7 PM Eastern Time