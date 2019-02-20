Burn Rubber (Literally) in the Newest Team Sonic Racing Track

Sega has been steadily rolling out content ahead of Team Sonic Racing‘s May 21, 2019 release date, largely focusing on YouTube-based soundtrack drops. However, this time, Sega’s official, Japanese blog did a big post on a brand new track, this one being set in the middle of a volcano. Appropriately titled Hidden Volcano, this stage is actually set in the middle of an ice-based area, which factors into the look and feel of the stage.

As the post is in Japanese, gaming outlet Gematsu included a brief translation of some of the reveal in its own coverage. Here’s a quote:

Hidden Volcano is a lava zone course hidden deep within the ice-covered Glacier Land area. This area is distinguished by its lumps of ice created by the scorching hot magma within the iceberg and complicated terrain due to lava rocks. It requires calm judgment and bold technique to conquer its slippery ice roads and varying bumpiness caused by tears in the earth. At the starting line, a lava giant towers above the track and swings its fist downward to block the racers’ path forward.

Unfortunately, as cool as this stage looks, it’s a shame there’s no hot, new music arrangement coming along with it. We admit to being spoiled a little by the previous round of reveals. That said, this announcement came with some spicy concept art, which you can see at the top of the article. That’s a pretty solid tradeoff for now.

Team Sonic Racing is the third Sega-adjacent racing title from Sumo Digital, this time with elements based on cooperation in the middle of a race.

[Source: Gematsu]