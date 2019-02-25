Ubisoft Unveils Brawlhalla esports Plans for 2019

Professional Brawlhalla players can continue to lay the smack down on their competition this year as Ubisoft has announced that over $500,000 in prize money will be given out at tournaments across the world. This marks the fourth year for this game’s eSports events.

Tournaments will be held across the world at various fighting game events, which include Final Round (March 15th-16th), CEO (June 28th-30th), Low Tier City (July 12th-14th), Shine (August 23rd-25th), as well as the Dreamhack tournaments in Dallas (May 31st-June 2nd), Montreal (September 6th-8th), Atlanta (November 15th-17th), Rotterdam (October 18th-20th), and Jönköping (June 15th – 17th). The world championship clash will be held at Dreamhack Atlanta with a $100,000 grand prize. Online events will also take place.

All the tournaments will have 1v1 and 2v2 brackets and each is free to join, so anyone can play in these bouts.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play platform fighting game by Blue Mammoth Games with a two weapon based system. Similar to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros series, players have to deal enough damage so they can push opponents off the screen. The roster is mostly original, but there have been some cameo characters, such as Rayman and Shovel Knight, who have both joined the fight.

Brawlhalla is available on PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC, and the game, since its launch, has surpassed 20 million players.

[Source: Blue Mammoth Games]