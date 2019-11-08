Call of Duty esports fans have a new World Tour to look forward to with the brand new Call of Duty League, featuring Modern Warfare as the game being played this year. The schedule for the Call of Duty League 2020 has been announced, letting fans know where each round of the competition is going to take place. Starting in Minnesota on January 24th, 2020, tournaments will be running every other weekend until March, at which part they’ll run every weekend until the currently unannounced date of the championship weekend. If you’re interested in catching the games via live stream or even showing up live at the matches themselves, the full schedule is below:

Minnesota / Launch Weekend – Jan 24th – 26th

London – Feb 8th – 9th

Atlanta – Feb 22nd – 23rd

Paris – Feb 29th – Mar 1st

Los Angeles – Mar 6th – 8th

New York – Mar 14th – 15th

Toronto – Mar 21st – 22nd

Dallas – Mar 28th – 29th

Chicago – April 4th – 5th

Florida – April 11th – 12th

Seattle – April 18th – 19th

Midseason Weekend – To Be Announced

Minnesota – May 9th – 10th

Paris – May 16th – 17th

Seattle – May 24th – 25th

Atlanta – May 30th – 31st

New York – June 6th – 7th

Los Angeles – June 12th – 14th

London – June 27th – 28th

Dallas – July 18th – 19th

Florida – July 25th – 26th

Championship Weekend – To Be Announced

The Call of Duty League is the biggest professional league for the game and was reshaped to be franchise and location-based this year. Twelve teams representing eleven cities around the world (Los Angeles has two teams) compete in 5v5 matches, with each team getting two chances to play at home and defend against visiting teams. For example, week 2 takes place in London and sees the London Royal Ravens being visited by the Chicago Huntsmen, the Dallas Empire, the Los Angeles Guerrillas, the New York Subliners, the Paris Legion, the Seattle Surge, and the Toronto Ultra. Throughout the season each team will play against each other, with all games being in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PlayStation 4 and switching between different maps and game modes.

If you’re not a professional, you still have a chance to compete with the Casual Leauge. Having both online and LAN rounds, this league features 2v2 matches using Modern Warfare‘s Gunfight game mode, which sees players handed randomized weapons every round. If the visit to this year’s finals is any indication, this is an event you want to check out.

