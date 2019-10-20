Activision has detailed its plans for Call of Duty League‘s 2020 competition, which will introduce a new casual competition system that will allow fans to compete on behalf of their cities.

The action will kick off in early 2020 with 12 teams in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, London, Los Angeles (two teams), Minnesota, New York, Paris, Seattle, and Toronto playing home-vs-away five-versus-five professional matches. Each of the teams will host two “Home Series” events in the spring and summer, and will also compete in a special all-pro tournament mid season.

The regular pro season will feature best-of-five matches played on the PlayStation 4, and teams that advance will then compete in double elimination playoffs until the end. The winner will be crowned in summer 2020.

Amateur players will be able to partake in Call of Duty Challengers – a path to pro competition featuring online ladders, online tournaments, and open tournament event competitions starting November 2019. A million-dollar prize pool and support from pro players await those who enter the competition.

Last but not least, casual players can take part in the new Call of Duty League City Circuit, in which they can compete on behalf of their cities through online or LAN tournaments. The competition will feature duos format based on Modern Warfare‘s Gunfight mode, and will kick off later in 2020 with its own prize pool.

The Pro League’s full roster is as follows:

Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Esports Ventures, a joint venture owned by Cox Enterprises and Province, Inc.

Chicago, IL – NRG Esports

Dallas, TX – Envy Gaming, Inc.

Florida – Misfits Gaming

London, United Kingdom – ReKTGlobal, Inc

Los Angeles, CA – Immortals Gaming Club (IGC)

Los Angeles, CA – Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Minnesota – WISE Ventures

New York, NY – Sterling.VC

Paris, France – c0ntact Gaming

Seattle, WA – The Aquilini Group

Toronto, Canada – OverActive Media

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release on October 25th.

