Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Double XP Dates Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to get its first set of double XP dates, with players able to level up much faster over the holiday weekend.

In a recent tweet from the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Activision confirmed that double XP for weapons, player levels, and Battle Pass XP will be active beginning on 10 a.m. PST November 22, 2023, and running through November 27, 2023.

This will allow players to rank up even faster, and perhaps start leveling up their weapons and unlock any remaining stages of the Battle Pass if they still need to.

The grind just got faster ⚡️



We're cranking up Double Weapon, Player, and Battle Pass XP in #MW3 starting 10 AM PT from Nov 22-27 ? pic.twitter.com/z8vrioyByA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 20, 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been met with criticism following launch

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been poorly reviewed by critics and players, although many of the latter also review-bombed the wrong game. Many of the complaints have been aimed at the game’s short campaign.

Reports had suggested that the development time for Modern Warfare 3 was less than 1.5 years, significantly shorter than previous entries in the franchise, although Sledgehammer Games has since refuted this, saying the game was “years in the making.”