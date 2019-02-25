Monster Rancher 20th Anniversary Celebrated With Twitter Account

It has been twenty years since Monster Rancher was first released in Japan, back on February 25, 1999. To celebrate this anniversary, an official Monster Rancher Twitter account has been created. According to the account’s bio, and subsequent posts, Monster Rancher‘s Twitter is written from the perspective of Coltia (Colt for short), an International Monster Association Assistant who has been in the game since Monster Rancher 2.

At the time of writing, only two Tweets have been posted to the account. Both of them involve Colt reflecting on the last twenty years with gratitude and amazement. Each Tweet has an original illustration depicting Colt alongside Mocchi in celebration of the series.

The last Monster Rancher title released was Monster Rancher DS for the Nintendo DS, back in 2008 in Japan and 2010 in the United States. The last time the franchise was on a Sony console was Monster Rancher EVO for the PlayStation 2 back in 2005 in Japan and 2006 in the U.S.

Perhaps we’ll hear more from the franchise now that Coltia is speaking to us directly via social media. But, if nothing else, you can follow the account to maintain your fandom while reflecting on the last twenty years of the series.

Do you want to see another Monster Rancher game, or perhaps just a collection, come to the PlayStation 4? Let us know in the comments below. And for all the franchises we’d love to see continue, be sure to check out Celebrating a Series.

[Source: Siliconera]