Wish Studios, the developer that made games like That’s You! and Knowledge is Power, is closing down. The team’s work was a key part of Sony’s PlayLink range of social titles for the PlayStation 4, i.e party games that only required phone or tablets as the controllers.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, the shutdown came after Wish Studios was unable to secure a publisher for its new project, alongside the studio’s struggle to find additional investment. The studio’s closing means thirteen full-time staff members are facing layoffs.

Here’s what the CEO, Caspar Field, had to say about the shutdown.

We are deeply saddened at having to close Wish, after six-and-a-half years of making great games. Our ethos was to put the team and their creativity at the heart of everything we did; having to say goodbye to those people has been an unbelievably difficult thing to do. It is truly heartbreaking. We would like to thank the Wish team, past and present, for their incredible contributions, and hope that they’ll carry the best of what Wish was into their future careers. We’d also like to thank Sony for believing in the PlayLink concept, and, more than anything else, we’d like to thank all those who played and enjoyed our games – because that’s what it’s all about.

Wish Studios Is Closing Down, Causing 13 People to Lose Their Jobs WATCH GALLERY

Losing Wish Studios is a big drawback for Playlink games. Perhaps these kinds of interactive experiences will play less of a role on the PlayStation 5.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]