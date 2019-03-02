This week’s PS4 new releases center around Devil May Cry 5, which takes place several years following the events of the first game. If that is not for you, there is also Left Alive and The Occupation, among so much more. Even though Sony will stop production on the PS Vita this year, there are still a few titles this week to check out, as well as a PSVR game.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases This Week: March 5, 2019 - The Devil Is In The Details WATCH GALLERY

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for March 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.