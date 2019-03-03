The World of Tanks Roll Out Collector’s Edition, which is already available in Europe, will officially release in North America on April 9, 2019. The $159.99 edition is limited to 5,130 individually numbered pieces worldwide, and is now up for preorder via Amazon for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The box includes a model of the Tiger 131 tank, downloadable content, hard cover art book, and much more. The full list of contents is as follows:

REPLICA TIGER 131 IN ACTION: 1/32 scale PVC model crafted by the talented Tsume Art (20cm x 28cm x 18cm).

TANK BLUEPRINTS: Set of industrial styled blueprints inspired by the most popular tanks of WoT (18cm x 24cm).

HARD COVER ART BOOK: 96 pages of full color illustrations depicting the tanks and battlefields of the game (28.7cm x 19.5cm).

GAMING MOUSE: 2400 DPI precision mouse compatible with Windows/Mac and features 6 easy access buttons with a textured grip.

AMMO KEYCHAIN: Metal tank shell engraved with the number 131.

NUMBERED LITHOGRAPHS: Set of high-quality lithographs depicting artistic renditions of armored conflicts (15cm x 20cm).

NUMBERED CERTIFICATE: for authenticity (#1-5130).

DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT: Redeemable either on PC or console (PS4 or Xbox) platforms. Tiger 131 Heavy Tank 3 Garage Slots Crew 100% 10 Large Repair Kits 10 Large First Aid Kits 10 Automatic Fire Extinguisher 10 Chocolate 30 Premium Days 1,000,000 Credits



World of Tanks is one of the most popular free-to-play multiplayer games with 180 million users worldwide. Featuring over 500 vehicles and dozens of maps, the game has players battling it out in historic locations from around the world.

For more on World of Tanks, check out our review.