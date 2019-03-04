The Dungeon Defenders will likely be defending their crystals again with Awakened as the developers turn to KickStarter for funding.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is a sequel that takes place after Dungeon Defenders 2 and once again brings the series’ action-packed co-operative tower defense gameplay. Just like the original, you are protecting your parents’ castle, but there will be a villain who is reshaping the past, present, and future of the world.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Awakened is a remake with “upgraded visuals [and] updated mechanics,” according to Chromatic Games, but there will be old and new areas in the castle to defend and new bosses to fight. Four player offline gameplay is available and cross-platform support has been teased for online play. They have also updated the combat with new slashing, slamming, and shooting animations alongside movement improvements and a presumably better user interface.

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened will be released on PS4 and Xbox One, if the $250,000 stretch goal is met on KickStarter.

The newly formed studio Chromatic Games bought the rights to the series and has members from the original and sequel teams.

A minimum backing of $15 will net you a code of the game. Other benefits include the Corrupted Gunwitch costume, a Steam key of the DD 2012 Collection, closed beta access on the PC, the Discord server, and many more that you can read on the crowdfunding page. There are also plenty of screenshots and gifs to check out.

Dungeon Defenders made its PlayStation debut for the PlayStation 3 in 2011, and Dungeon Defenders 2 was a free-to-play take on the series with a release on PlayStation 4 back in 2017. No release date is set for Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, but the backer rewards have an estimated ship date of October 2019 which could hint at the release window they are aiming for.

[Source: Kickstarter]