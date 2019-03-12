It’s a wonderful night to be a Castlevania fan as the Castlevania Anniversary Collection has possibly been leaked through the Australian Classification Board with a PG rating Tuesday.

The game has been listed to release on multiple platforms, but as the description is brief on the page, we have no idea which games will be a part of this collection. It could be a collection of all of the games from the original Castlevania to the Lords of Shadow titles, but perhaps that’s wishful thinking. It will probably include the classic NES and SNES titles on one disc.

The Australian Department of Communications and the Arts uses this rating system for games, movies, and other publications, to help consumers make an informed choice for themselves and families. It’s similar to the ESRB and PEGI systems in place in the US and EU respectively.

The Castlevania Requiem Collection, which released last October, allowed players to sink their teeth into the fan favorite Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood. It included 4K/1080p upscaling, high resolution backgrounds, a smoothing render option, and trophy support, as well as the use of the DualShock 4’s vibration and speaker.

The same ratings board also has a game called 50th Anniversary Collection – Arcade Classics published under Konami, so perhaps the company is ramping up its retro lineup on modern consoles?

The Castlevania series first began on April 30th, 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then, it has spurred multiple games in the series and spinoffs, including a fighting game. The last installment, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, came out to little fanfare in February 25th, 2014.

Which games do you hope to see in this Castlevania Anniversary Collection?

[Source: Australian Ratings Board]