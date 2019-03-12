Spyro Reignited Trilogy‘s most recent update added subtitles in all languages, across all three games, for the cutscenes. While subtitles were already available when talking to NPCs in the world, the cutscenes would play without subtitle support.

The collection released on November 13, 2018. Not long after, fans were asking why subtitle options weren’t available. At that time, Activision released a statement claiming it had to make “certain decisions” that resulted in subtitles not being included in the cutscenes, while also voicing that the company would “evaluate going forward.”

Those evaluations have led us to today, with subtitles now fully supported throughout Spyro Reignited Trilogy‘s games. This became a big issue in the gaming community, as many players use subtitles so they can follow the story more clearly, in addition to the community of gamers who are deaf and need subtitles.

It’s a situation that added to the ongoing discussion surrounding accessibility in games and, in this case, Activision was on the wrong side of the conversation. But the company was right on one front. There’s no industry standard regarding subtitles, and perhaps it’s a push that needs to be made.

Below are the patch notes in their entirety.

SUBTITLES

Added subtitles in all languages (across all three games) for previously unsupported cinematics, including: Character headers to identify active speakers Succinct line splits for readability Colored text for improved character association in most languages

Subtitle on/off toggle added under the Options menu

MOTION BLUR

Added an option to toggle motion blur on/off under the Options → Camera menu

BUG FIXES

Fixed progression and completion bugs impacting Wizard Peak, Hurricos, Fracture Fills, Lost Fleet, Fireworks Factory, and Charmed Ridge

Fixed camera bugs in Sgt. Byrd’s Base and Dino Mines

Stability improvement fix in Spider Town

Additional misc. bug-fixes and improvements impacting Glimmer and Ripto’s Arena

[Source: Activision via Push Square]