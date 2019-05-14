If you’re one of the millions out there who own a PSVR unit, you’ve probably played or at least heard of Moss. If you’re unfamiliar, Moss is an adventure game in which you control a mouse heroine named Quill. But since it’s in VR, there are some interesting things the game does with camera and perspective, as you, yourself are a character in the game. It’s a title that won a lot of PSVR fans over, so you might be excited to learn that it’s getting a new story chapter called Twilight Garden.

The game is presented in the form of a storybook, and Twilight Garden is a literal new chapter that’s coming soon. According to developer Polyarc, the new DLC will take you to new areas:

In Moss, players guide a young mouse hero named Quill, while also manipulating the field of play as their own character. Together you embark on an epic journey to save Quill’s uncle. Along the way, you can now discover portals to the strange and vibrant Twilight Garden. Here you’re tested in new ways as a mysterious presence prepares you for the dangers ahead. You’ll explore vast chambers, discover unique weaponry, and face a new realm of puzzles and enemies. Success will require mastery from you both, but if achieved, could change what’s believed possible for a partnership of your kind…

Moss is definitely one of PSVR’s flagship titles, so jumping into Twilight Garden will seem like a no-brainer, especially since it’s a free piece of DLC. (Although, you will need to own the base copy of the game in order to play through the add-on.) Thankfully, you can grab Moss on the PSN for around $29.99, which is well-worth the price of entry.

Twilight Garden will be available soon—May 21st, 2019, to be exact.

[Source: Gematsu]