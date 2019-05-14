If you have a little bit of money that you’re itching to spend, do I have good news for you! The PlayStation store Totally Digital sale kicks off today, and with it comes a ton of great games and add-on packs on a decent discount. If you are a PS Plus member, you will be treated to further discounts. That could mean an extra 10% off in a lot of cases. This sale will last until May 28th, so you have about two weeks to get some new games.

Here are some of the best deals on the PlayStation Store:

For those of you with a PlayStation 3 or a Vita, the sale has a handful of titles and even more expansion packs and DLC for some of the last generation’s hits. Get ready to dust off your systems that are in their golden years, because now would be a perfect time for a nostalgia trip back to the likes of Borderlands 2, Grand Theft Auto IV, or Red Dead Redemption. With a few weeks until gaming starts to really pick up momentum, it’s high time to snag that game you’ve been planning on playing but haven’t yet.

