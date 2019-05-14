CD Projekt RED’s merchandise store recently went live online in select territories. For those who reside in a regions where the store does not yet ship items, there’s another way to get a good deal on official Witcher merchandise. Displate, which produces hand-crafted metal posters, has teamed with CD Projekt for a licensed collection of metal posters. Fans interested in purchasing them can do so at a 30 percent discount for the next three days.

The Witcher’s official Twitter account posted details about the deal in the following post:

We teamed up with @Displate to bring you officially licensed collection of metal posters with art from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt! Get your Displates now at https://t.co/LP5tR57aml For the next 3 days you can get 30% off everything with code WITCHER30! pic.twitter.com/8BQ0TDKJWV — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 14, 2019

Displate’s online store features a wide variety of metal prints for The Witcher 3, including a few for the Hearts of Stone expansion. The prints themselves spotlight a number of characters and pieces of concept art. Pricing starts at $45 for prints with 17.7in x 12.6in dimensions, and $91 for prints with dimensions of 26.6in x 18.9in. Changing the metal print’s finish from matte to gloss costs extra, as does purchasing a frame along with the poster. It seems a pretty good deal.

For now, jury’s out on whether Displate and CD Projekt RED will team again for Cyberpunk 2077 metal prints. Speaking of the upcoming sci-fi title, additional information on it should be surfacing soon, courtesy of its already confirmed appearance at E3 2019. Interestingly, CD Projekt’s E3 this year is said to be the biggest in company history. Apart from another Cyberpunk 2077 tease, there’s no way of knowing what else the studio may have up its sleeve. However, we do know that at least one other major AAA title is currently in development and scheduled to launch by the year 2021.

Get 30% Off These The Witcher 3 Metal Posters from Displate WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Displate via The Witcher on Twitter]