You probably know that Minecraft is huge. What started out as a little PC indie game where you could simply create things using blocks has turned into a world-wide phenomenon, with tons of updates and expansions across multiple platforms and millions of copies sold. Not only that, but the series has quite the history. It spawned a spin-off narrative adventure game with Minecraft: Story Mode, an upcoming movie, a modding community for the base game that makes some insane stuff, and the studio that developed it was purchased by Microsoft. But now it has reached a new milestone. It has become the best-selling video game of all time, in terms of units-sold.

Microsoft has just announced that Minecraft has reached 176 million copies sold, surpassing Tetris at 170 million (do note, the most recent data pertaining to Tetris is from 2014 and does not account for any sales after that), making it the best-selling game of all time. Again, this is in terms of copies sold, not revenue or profit made. But obviously, this is a massive achievement for Mojang and Microsoft, and many congratulations are due to them.

Minecraft is still going strong, as a new AR mobile game has also been announced called Minecraft Earth. This seems to be something in the same vein of Pokemon Go, where you use your real-life surroundings to play.

Recently, Minecraft hit another milestone, in which it celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Although, some controversy arose, as its creator, Markus “Notch” Perrson was not invited to the ceremony, due to his personal opinions voiced online. Microsoft commented that, “His comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of Minecraft.”

It’s definitely an important game with an interesting history, spanning over a decade. We’re curious to see how the game evolves and what the series will look like in another 10 years.

[Source: Engadget]