A new trailer was released for Utawarerumono: Zan too, which gives players a glimpse at some of the game’s playable characters and their different capabilities when fighting. Only four of the party members were shown off in this video. It stars the hero Haku, The Casual Strategist, and his allies Kuon, The Kindhearted Maiden, Rulutieh, The Timid Bird Rider, and Ukon, The Righteous Warrior. Check them out for yourself!

The game is a brawler and has a total of 12 different characters that players can choose from. Each character has their own fighting style, complete with their very own special abilities that will aid players in clearing out groups of enemies on the battlefield. The game features four-player online multiplayer, so you won’t have to fight all on your own. It will also have an array of animated cutscenes, something which has never been done in an Utawarerumono game before.

Though, Utawarerumono: Zan is unconventional to begin with. The series so far has consisted of titles that are part visual novel and part turn-based strategy games. (The battles are interspersed between the story segments.) This beat’em up spin-off is actually a retelling of Haku’s tale, which began in Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception. In addition, Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen, a more traditional prequel that tells about events from the world before Utawarerumono: Zan, is coming to the PS4 in 2020.