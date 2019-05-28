Hello Games’ epic space exploration game, No Man’s Sky, is currently on sale on the PlayStation Store. Those who have a PlayStation Plus subscription can purchase the game for $24.99, adding up to a savings of 50% of that sticker price. No PS Plus? You can still grab the game for $37.49, which comes out to savings of 25%. This sale only runs until June 4, 2019, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

Hello Games continues to release free updates for the game, and as such, it has plenty of content. To date, the game has seen two large scale updates. The first, the Foundation update, added the ability for players to build bases, and the foundations of multiplayer into the game. The most recent update, NEXT, added actual multiplayer into the game, allowing players to group up with friends or random players and explore the endless expanses of space with the company of others. Hello Games also announced a new expansion for the game, titled No Man’s Sky: Beyond, that will be launching sometime in the summer of 2019, and will consist of three large content updates rolled into one.

Once the new update drops the game’s online component will be called No Man’s Sky Online (which is the first portion of the three content updates that will make up No Man’s Sky: Beyond), but Hello Games was quick to clarify that the update is not turning No Man’s Sky into an MMO. Another sought after feature that players have wanted for quite some time, PSVR support, is also making its way into the game once the Beyond expansion drops. PSVR fans will finally be able to participate in space battles, and interplanetary travel using their PSVR headset. No further information has been revealed surrounding No Man’s Sky‘s: Beyond, but when it is, you can be sure that we will be covering it here at PlayStation Lifestyle. All of these updates will be added for free, so there’s no better time to get the game for cheap before it expands even more.

Will you be picking up No Man's Sky while it is on sale on the PlayStation Store?

[Source: US PlayStation Store]