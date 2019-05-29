Call of Duty‘s official Twitter account just dropped a teaser for the new Call of Duty game that is launching this year, detailing exactly when fans of the series will get to see something pertaining to the new game. The reveal event will take place on May 30 2019, at 10:00 am PT in a livestream event on the official Call of Duty Youtube account. Rumors and theories have been circulating around the internet that the newest game in the long running franchise might be another entry in the Modern Warfare series of games. We will have to wait until May 30th to find out more details about the new game, including whether or not the rumors circulating online are accurate. Be sure to tune into the reveal event so you don’t miss any important details! We’ll have a place where you can watch the Call of Duty 2019 reveal live here tomorrow.

Check out the series of tweets below.

May 30. 10AM PST. https://t.co/HbBx7LIj6n — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 29, 2019

The most recent game in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, released on October 12, 2018 and saw the removal of one of the series’ staple features: the single player campaign. Despite this fact, many players praised Black Ops 4 for its version of the Battle Royale game mode, which included the largest map ever seen in a Call of Duty game. The game even received an additional map to that mode through post-launch updates. Much like other games in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 features a complex weapon customization system, complete with various attachments to unlock and different camouflage patterns for players to equip.

