CD Projekt RED has never hinted at a release window for Cyberpunk 2077 but sources close to the studio have told Kotaku’s Jason Schreier that it originally aimed for a 2019 release. However, developers are reportedly of the view that 2019 is an unrealistic target.

It’s unclear if CD Projekt RED has since changed its plans but going by statements from his sources, Schreier seems convinced that Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t quite ready for a 2019 release even if it is announced for this year.

This has gotten a lot of Reddit attention so some clarity: I’ve heard from three sources that Cyberpunk was aiming for 2019, but belief around the studio was that it was an unrealistic target. I expect first half 2020 or maybe even an E3 announcement of 2019, then a delay to 2020 https://t.co/8QsOatEFfJ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 31, 2019

Not long ago, CD Projekt RED co-founder Marcin Iwiński dismissed reports that the studio had run into financial troubles, and said that the challenges involved in Cyberpunk 2077‘s development stemmed from the studio’s transition from The Witcher 3 to the upcoming title. Coincidentally, it was Schreier that Iwiński was interviewing with when he acknowledged these issues.

Separately, a former CD Projekt RED developer previously told Schreier that Cyberpunk 2077‘s development issues were akin to Anthem‘s.

“I’ve felt that there are hundreds of parallels that could be drawn between the story of the rocky development of Anthem and the story of the rocky and even-more-rocky-to-become development of Cyberpunk 2077,” said the former employee. “At times, I’ve felt I could just replace the studio name and the game title, and it would all look so similar, almost identical.”

CD Projekt RED recently said that Cyberpunk 2077‘s development is proceeding at full speed and that E3 2019 will be the biggest industry event in the studio’s history. Whether we’ll get a release date or not remains to be seen.

