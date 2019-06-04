You’ll soon get even more use out of your Dualshock 4 controller. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced at the 2019 Worldwide Developer’s Conference that the company’s Apple TV will soon be updated and become compatible with Sony’s Dualshock 4 controller. No timeframe was given on when this functionality will be introduced, but expect it to drop by fall 2019. This functionality will also be given to Microsoft’s wireless Xbox One controller. It’s intended to make playing games on the platform much easier.

The Apple TV allows users to access apps like Netflix, the upcoming Disney+, and even PlayStation Vue. However, it will soon be a home to the upcoming Apple Arcade. This move is designed to make games on the service even more accessible.

Earlier in 2019, Apple announced Apple Arcade. The service, which is set to launch this fall, will be an offshoot of the now-ubiquitous App Store. Apple Arcade is a subscription service that will give access to a number of games. Details, like a launch date and pricing, weren’t announced, but the service is Apple’s biggest push into the gaming world yet.

Apple has partnered up with big names like Sega, Konami, and Annapurna to bring unique titles to its platform. The service is similar to Google Stadia, though Apple Arcade isn’t a streaming platform like Stadia is. It hasn’t been specified wether the Dualshock 4 will be compatible with every game on the platform, but it’s a notable development nonetheless.

It should be noted that the SteelSeries Nimbus wireless controller is a dedicated gaming controller of sorts for the Apple TV. However, making the effort to enable the use of a controller almost 100 million PS4 owners already have is a big development. There’s not enough to know whether Apple Arcade will allow the mega company to pose any major threat to Sony, but it seems to signal the tech giant is serious about its efforts, at least.

Will you be using your Dualshock 4 with your Apple TV? Let us know!

[Source: Variety]