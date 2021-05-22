If you’re in the market for a DualSense and can’t find one at your usual stores for whatever reason, head over to Apple’s web store because you’ll find one there.

Following a recent compatibility update, the company has officially begun selling DualSense controllers. Sony’s peripheral joined the likes of SteelSeries Nimbus and the Xbox controller in Apple’s inventory.

According to an official description, DualSense support is included in iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, and tvOS 14.5. Thanks to these updates, users can directly pair the controller with a compatible iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple TV. The DualSense works with “thousands of controller-supported games, including those on Apple Arcade.”

Highlights include:

Play controller-supported games from Apple Arcade on your compatible iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV.

Stream compatible games from your PS4 or PS5 console to your iPad, iPhone, or Mac and play using the PS Remote Play App.

Take control with signature PlayStation comfort and new textured grip sticks for greater precision.

Game on-the-go with a built-in rechargeable battery.