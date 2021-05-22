If you’re in the market for a DualSense and can’t find one at your usual stores for whatever reason, head over to Apple’s web store because you’ll find one there.
Following a recent compatibility update, the company has officially begun selling DualSense controllers. Sony’s peripheral joined the likes of SteelSeries Nimbus and the Xbox controller in Apple’s inventory.
According to an official description, DualSense support is included in iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3, and tvOS 14.5. Thanks to these updates, users can directly pair the controller with a compatible iPad, iPhone, Mac, or Apple TV. The DualSense works with “thousands of controller-supported games, including those on Apple Arcade.”
Highlights include:
- Play controller-supported games from Apple Arcade on your compatible iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV.
- Stream compatible games from your PS4 or PS5 console to your iPad, iPhone, or Mac and play using the PS Remote Play App.
- Take control with signature PlayStation comfort and new textured grip sticks for greater precision.
- Game on-the-go with a built-in rechargeable battery.
- Bring intuitive touch and motion controls to supported games thanks to the integrated touch pad and motion sensor.
Over on PlayStation.com, Sony notes that certain DualSense features may not be available on all of the aforementioned Apple devices.
The DualSense is available via Apple.com for $69.95 with no option to pick it up in store. Additionally, Apple will not entertain any warranties so should your controller conk out, you’ll need to reach out to Sony’s technical support or customer services team directly.
Any of our readers using the DualSense with their Apple devices? Share your thoughts on the performance with us below.