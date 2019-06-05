Naughty Dog has revealed the PlayStation 3 multiplayer servers for Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, The Last of Us, and even The Last of Us: Left Behind will be shutting down later in 2019. This comes after around a decade of the servers being active for Uncharted 2. At 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on September 3, 2019, the modes will be lost to the sands of time.

There is a bit of positive news to this story. Naughty Dog would like to make sure that multiplayer on these games goes out on a high note. Until the servers shut down in September, all multiplayer DLC for these games are free for players to download. This includes all gameplay packs and vanity items for each character. Downloading the bundles is as easy as going into the PlayStation 3 store and finding the multiplayer DLC for whichever game you’d like to get some final rounds in with.

While this will soon be gone, fans of the early Uncharted multiplayer modes can jump into Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for a similar online experience. There are a handful of competitive modes and co-op modes in Uncharted 4‘s multiplayer, many of which made a return after their success the previous two games.

Players who prefer The Last of Us‘ multiplayer will have to make do with The Last of Us Remastered and maybe Part II. We don’t know much about the multiplayer in the sequel, other than it appears to have some character customization and possibly some in-game purchases (hey, that might not be a bad thing).

