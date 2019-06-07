After the absence of a story mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the story campaign has become a topic of discussion for Call of Duty once again, thanks to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While the content and depth of the narrative itself will differ from the rest of the series’ campaign outputs, fans should find its length rather familiar. As Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki told GameReactor EU, Modern Warfare’s story length will feel similar to others in the franchise.

Though Kurosaki was willing to make such a broad statement, he did note the team can’t accurately put a time on how long it’ll take players to complete Modern Warfare’s story campaign. It is, after all, still being actively developed. Kurosaki informed the publication of the following,

“We’re still working on it, and very single tweak we make to it of the difficulty or anything like that can really affect the gameplay time. So we’re not actually explaining what the gameplay length is, but I’ll just put it this way, it’s traditional Call of Duty campaign length.”

The narrative itself, however, won’t be traditional Call of Duty fare. For this particular entry in the series, Infinity Ward is taking a step back from the bombastic nature of past installments. Instead of an action-packed thrill ride, the development team has ventured to focus more on the gritty reality of war. If playtesters are anything to go by, Modern Warfare seems likely to succeed in this respect. According to developers, a few playtesters were seen crying while playing through the campaign mode.

Audiences will get to determine for themselves how much of a tearjerker the highly-anticipated title is in the near future. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch later this year on October 25th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: GameReactor EU via Game Rant]