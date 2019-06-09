Ahead of its E3 2019 press conference, Square Enix has confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. The announcement comes via Twitter, where the game’s official profile shared the following image:

It’s too early to say whether we’ll see the title on next-gen consoles or not but it’s rumored to be a cross-gen release.

Marvel’s Avengers is being co-developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. The game has been kept tightly under wraps until now, with a worldwide reveal scheduled for Monday, June 10th, at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET.

Following the worldwide reveal, a dedicated Marvel’s Avengers showcase will be held on Tuesday, June 11th, at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET. The panel will be part of the E3 Coliseum brought to us by the Entertainment Software Association, the team behind E3, and The Game Awards Producer Geoff Keighley.

A now-retracted description of the panel on E3’s official website revealed that Marvel’s Avengers will feature single-player and co-op gameplay. The description read:

Embrace your powers and join key members of the development team at Crystal Dynamics and the creative team at Marvel Games as they talk exclusively about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers. This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-play and co-operative gameplay. Assemble in teams of up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customize your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat.

We certainly can’t wait to see what Square Enix has in store!

