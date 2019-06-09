Wolfenstein Youngblood E3 2019 Trailer Released By Bethesda

Bethesda released a new co-op trailer for Wolfenstein: Youngblood at its E3 2019 press conference. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the next chapter of the Wolfenstein franchise. It is set in an alternate universe version of 1980s Paris and supports co-op gameplay.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood takes place two decades after Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and will launch on July 26, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC. In it, BJ Blazkowicz is missing, and his twin daughters Soph and Jess are tasked with finding him. It has previously been confirmed that it will feature more open levels, like the Dishonored series.

