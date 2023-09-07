Projekt Z: Beyond Order Trailer Shows a Zombie-Filled Alternate WWII for Co-Op FPS

Modus Game and 314 Arts have released a trailer for the alt-history WWII FPS game Projekt Z: Beyond Order.

The trailer showcases a series of World War II environments alongside some gun customization and lots of bloodthirsty undead Nazis.

Projekt Z: Beyond trailer has teeth

The trailer first appeared at this year’s horror celebration Fear Fest. Following a soldier’s crash landing onto a mysterious, Nazi-controlled island, a high-stakes fight for survival begins and will call for gruesome, unforgiving battles against the undead.

Projekt Z: Beyond Order follows a diverse crew of soldiers, each with their own unique abilities, as they brave a mission to unravel the secrets of an unspeakable Nazi experiment on a lush, remote island. Discover covert schemes related and unrelated to “Projekt Z” – a plan formulated by the Nazis to turn zombies into weapons to shift the war in their favor.

At launch the game will allow players to build and customize their Hideout, craft and upgrade weapons, recruit allies, select their missions based on the story arc of their character, solve sporadic puzzles, and find hidden loot. And yes, smash Nazi zombies a lot too. So it’s a little bit Zombie Army 4, CoD Zombies, and Wolfenstein in one

Projekt Z will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you’d like to know more about the game, the official website is there to fill in the blanks.