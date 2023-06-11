Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Release Date Confirmed in New Trailer

The upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC release date was confirmed at Xbox Games Showcase. Not to be outdone by Nicolas Cage at Summer Games Fest, Microsoft brought Keanu Reeves onto the stage to introduce the expansion’s newest trailer, too.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will come out on September 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $29.99. CD Projekt Red had already confirmed the expansion would not be coming to last-gen consoles like PS4, as those versions were notoriously suboptimal.

The Xbox Games Showcase trailer featured a glimpse of the new story, characters, and location. The orbital shuttle belonging to the President of the New United States of America is shot down over the new location of Dogtown, the deadliest district of Night City. Dogtown is a walled city-within-a-city that is ruled by a dangerous militia led by Colonel Hansen.

Players once again take on the role of V as they become a government secret agent in an attempt to save the president. Along the way, they meet Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand, a shapeshifter named Alex, and FIA sleeper agent Solomon Reed played by Idris Elba. As well as the new story, there will be other gameplay additions like quests, gigs, vehicles, tech, cyberware, a Relic skill tree, and weapons.

Players can pre-order the Phantom Liberty DLC right now through the PlayStation Store. Those who do so will get early access to the Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante” vehicle. PS5 players will even get three exclusive premium PlayStation Network profile avatars. There will also be a game + DLC bundle available, normally priced at $70.99, but those who purchase the bundle before June 26 will get 25% off that price, while the game itself is also on sale at 50% off until the same date.