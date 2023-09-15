NHL 24 Trailer Previews Big Changes to Presentation and Crowd

EA Sports unveiled a new NHL 24 trailer on Friday, teasing some of the changes coming to the game’s presentation, crowd atmosphere, and more.

What’s new in NHL 24?

The latest NHL 24 trailer teases some of the changes coming to how NHL 24 is presented while playing. This includes things like Hype Moments, a new system that tracks positive and negative events in a game that, when reached, will cause the in-game crowd to react differently.

Check out the trailer for some of the changes in NHL 24 below:

The in-game crowd will also react variously actions like stoppages, big plays, and late-game scenarios. Presentation in NHL 24 will also utilize the rink itself to communicate information to the players. The Dynamic Rink Boards is an expansion of previously augmented reality broadcasts and will feature different stats and key summaries around the rink itself so players will always know what’s going on in the game.

New goal celebrations are also set to arrive in NHL 24, with more than 75 goal celebrations, new camera angles, lighting effects, and the ability to set specific celebrations as well.

NHL 24 will come out on October 6, 2023, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For those looking to play early, EA Sports revealed that EA Play members will get three days of early access, as well as member-only rewards throughout the season.