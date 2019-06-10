Trails of Cold Steel 3 Release Dates Announced

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III release dates have been announced. PlayStation 4 owners in North America will be able to get it on September 24, 2019. It’ll show up on September 27, 2019 in Europe. In Australia and New Zealand, people will find it on October 4, 2019. It is already available in Japan, naturally.

This is the third installment in the Trails of Cold Steel sub-series, and is the 13th installment in the long running The Legend of Heroes series.Both old friends will be returning and new ones will be introduced in this entry, which takes place almost two years after the sec

Check out the new trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3!

The first The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel game was released in Japan for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in September 2013. The game was then released in North America in December 2015 and Europe in January 2016. A PC version showed up in August 2017. More recently, the PlayStation 4 version appeared in March 2019. Read our review of the first game!

The sequel, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II, released in Japan for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in September 2014. The game saw a North American release for the PlayStation 3 and Vita in September 2016, with the European release following shortly after in November 2016. It showed up in North America for the PlayStation 4 in June 2019. Check out our review for it too!

