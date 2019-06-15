In a post-E3 message to fans, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase has said that the upcoming title will feature more “expressive” characters and higher levels of immersion that the original game, thanks to technological advancements including voice acting, motion capture, and close-up cameras.

“For Final Fantasy VII Remake there’s a greater emphasis on character storytelling through the use of these techniques as well as some other new tech,” explained Kitase. “In Remake we are giving voice to the original Final Fantasy VII for the first time. By bringing in a new generation of actors, we hope to provide the best experience for original fans and new players.”

We already know that the remake’s combat will remain true to the original but Square Enix is aiming for an evolution of the Active Time Battle system, offering players “greater action with tactical control.”

“The system we’ve created retains the strategic decisions of controlling multiple party members, allowing you to select from a wide range of abilities and spells,” Kitase continued. “You can control your favorite character while issuing orders to others or leave them to AI, and choose when to switch to a different party member to make best use of their unique abilities in battle. This allows all players to choose and enjoy your favorite way of playing.”

Kitase also revealed that each game in the project will contain a significant volume of content, with the first entry arriving on two Blu-Ray discs. “This approach allows us to remake the original without having to scale back on everything players loved,” he added.

The first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will release on March 3, 2020 on the PlayStation 4. Square Enix’s President and CEO, Yosuke Matsuda, has confirmed that the remake will be playable on Sony’s next-gen console as well.

[Source: Square Enix, Game Informer]