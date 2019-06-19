During E3 2019, social media was filled with polls asking whether people would purchase Cyberpunk 2077 in April 2020, wait for the inevitable next-gen version later in the year, or pick up both. Apparently, a next-gen version for late 2020 may not be as inevitable as fans are thinking. According to CD Projekt RED, in fact, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett iterations of Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t be further from the development team’s mind. The possibility of such releases hasn’t been entirely ruled out, however.

In an interview with GamerHubTV, Cyberpunk 2077’s Senior Level Designer, Miles Tost, explained the studio’s current position on next-gen. For now, the team remains solely focused on developing the sci-fi title for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Yet, Tost did note that CD Projekt is likely to at least “look at” next-gen and from there determine if such a transition seems feasible. Tost told GamerHubTV, “currently we’re focused on current-gen consoles and PC. It’s the same with the next-gen consoles, we’ll look at and go, ‘Maybe?’ But it’s not our area of interest right now.”

Later in the interview, Tost expounded further,

Of course we are looking at what is happening in the games industry because we are part of it, and we need to always look forward. But at the same time, we are a studio that really focuses on the work we’re doing now. So our full attention is on current-gen consoles and PC. Who knows? When the time comes for it, maybe [we’ll support next-gen consoles]. But until Cyberpunk 2077 launches in April 2020, we have a thing to do. And as far as what I have heard, the next-gen consoles… Xbox just announced holiday 2020. So it’s not really a concern for us now because it comes way after where we want to release our game.

For now, details about next-gen hardware are fairly minimal. Sure, both Microsoft and Sony have discussed tech specs, but even that information is vague, especially since, for Microsoft at least, a hardware launch is well over a year away. Plus, next-gen reactions from developers aren’t all sweepingly positive. In particular, Head of Platinum Games, Atsushi Inaba, is not impressed by what the upcoming generation of hardware has in store.

Cyberpunk 2077 will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020.

