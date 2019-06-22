Gearbox Software’s Creative Director, Paul Sage, has revealed that Borderlands 3‘s campaign will last about 35 hours if players largely avoid side quests.

In an interview with Games Beat, Sage revealed that the upcoming installment is a “very ambitious” title for the studio, and one that comes with a lot of intricate systems.

“Getting the multiplayer systems in — if you went through the [E3] booth, you saw us talk about some things where we have the guns populated from vending machines,” explained Sage. “They’re just small things to a player, but again, they’re introducing and reinforcing bigger things. All of these things that feel small take a lot of time and a lot of energy to get done and get done well.”

When asked if there is a cutoff point for Gearbox in terms of adding new content, Sage said that it’s roughly a year ahead of launch.

“I think you cut it off when you say, ‘Okay, we have to ship. We know we have to ship,'” he continued. “Probably somewhere about a year before. I hate to set a timetable, but it’s like that. We have what we need in the game, now let’s finish making it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sage revealed that Borderlands 3‘s development team came up with a lot of “awesome” ideas for planets, many of which didn’t make the cut for various reasons. One developer suggested “a big turtle island” that would rest on a living creature.

“I thought that was really cool, but I don’t think we could have pulled it off in the time we have,” Sage added. “It’s great to dream, but the time just wasn’t there.”

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. For more on the game, check out our hands-on preview.

[Source: Games Beat]

