Crystal Dynamics has said that it’s aiming for a “full action-adventure campaign” for Marvel’s Avengers that will also be expanded post launch. During an interview with Wccftech, Creative Director Noah Hughes was quizzed about the campaign’s length, to which he said that the studio is “not talking about hours specifically” but there will be plenty for players to do.

Hughes added:

We’re committed to having a full action-adventure campaign. So even though we are expanding the game beyond launch, if you played Crystal Dynamics games in the past, the time it takes to get through the core campaign is often less than half of the content that you experience overall. There will be a lot of missions that are optional missions. And you can do them as you go along the campaign or you can wait till the end to sort of close out, finish everything out. But there’s a lot of content. And it’s not unlike games we’ve made in the past in that sense. But in this game, we’ve promised that at no additional cost, you’ll get new heroes, and regions is something extra to look forward to.

In response to a separate question, Hughes revealed that Marvel’s Avengers will feature linear missions as well as missions that allow players to go off the critical path and explore. However, he didn’t go into any further details.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hughes said that Quick Time Events won’t be a “core part” of Marvel’s Avengers gameplay and they’ll be used “sparingly.”

“I think that we use them for both training and exotic moments,” he explained. “But we use them sparingly, and because I think they can be useful for us.”

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Wccftech]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.