The Call of Duty Endowment is a growing non-profit program that aims to give back to veterans, helping them find high-quality careers once they return from active duty and reiterating their value in the workplace. For the month of July, the Endowment is partnering with GameStop in a donation campaign to help fund these efforts.

From July 1-31, GameStop customers can donate to the Call of Duty Endowment in three different ways. You can donate right at checkout, adding on a dollar or more, or even just rounding up the total of your purchase and donating the difference. PowerUp Rewards members will receive triple points on any donation amount. You can also donate PowerUp Rewards points directly by logging into your account. And finally, you can trade-in your used games and opt to donate 100% of the trade-in amount to the charity. Note that the campaign is only available at US GameStop locations or on GameStop.com.

GameStop has been partnering with the Call of Duty Endowment since 2012. The donations received are used to support nonprofit groups that assist veterans with the job search as well as raising awareness about the kind of value that a veteran can bring. The Endowment is also able to help veterans more effectively and at a fraction of the cost of similar government programs. Executive Director Dan Goldenberg says that every $521 raised by the nonprofit can put one veteran back to work, as opposed to the $3000+ that similar federal programs require.

The Endowment’s long term goal is to have 100,000 veterans placed in careers by 2024, a goal which is made possible through partnerships like the “Give Back to the Brave” campaign through GameStop. The Endowment has seen enormous growth since its inception, just surpassing 54,000 vets placed in jobs as of the end of last year.

If you don’t shop through GameStop but you still want to support the Call of Duty Endowment, you can still help by donating on their site.