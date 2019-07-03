GameStop will soon offer its Buy 2, Get 1 Free deal for pre-owned games once more when the annual Game Days Summer Sale launches on July 7th. The Summer Sale special also counts towards used accessories. Pre-owned consoles will be on sale, as well.

This year’s Summer Sale kicks off on July 7th and will run through July 20th. The sale for over 200 used games features prices that start at $4.97. Interestingly, this starting sale price will even apply to a few new titles, such as Just Dance 2018 and Madden NFL 18. In addition, GameStop plans to host a number of trade-in deals for new PlayStation 4 purchases. For instance, standard PlayStation 4 owners can trade-in their system for $175 trade-in credit towards a brand-new PS4 console.

For those who prefer to purchase their games new, there are deals for those titles, too. Below is a list of new titles consumers can pick up and save upwards of $40 on:

Madden NFL 18: $4.97

NBA 2K18: $4.97

Just Dance 18: $4.97

Call of Duty WWII: $9.97

Star Wars Battlefront 2 $9.97

Assassins Creed Odyssey: $19.99

Kingdom Hearts 3: $19.99

The Division 2: $19.99

Fallout 76: $24.99

Destiny 2 Forsaken: $19.99 (PS4 $9.99, Xbox One $19.99)

Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

MLB The Show 19: $39.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99

Days Gone: $39.99

Mortal Kombat 11: $49.99 (Deluxe Edition: $79.99)

Anthem: $19.99

NBA 2K19: 19.99

Rage 2: $39.99

Devil May Cry 5: $39.99

Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99

Borderlands Game of The Year—Only at GameStop: $14.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99 (available only on Nintendo Switch)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission: $49.99 ( only July 7-13, 2019 )

) Pre-order Madden NFL 20 and get Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith in Madden Ultimate Team—Only at GameStop

The sale’s offerings on consoles and accessories are as follows:

Get a new PlayStation 4 1TB System for as low as $25 or $125 for a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB System when you trade

Receive a FREE $50 GameStop gift card when you buy any new Xbox One S or X console

Get a Starlink starter pack free when you buy a new Nintendo Switch console: $299.99

GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99

20% off select new Xbox wireless controllers (only July 7-13)

Turtle Beach 700 Premium wireless gaming headset: $119.99

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset: $84.99

Those who may be interested in the trade-in opportunities should check the list below:

$275 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X or iPhone 8

$225 trade credit for Nintendo Switch, 1TB PlayStation 4 or iPhone 7 Plus

$175 trade credit for 500GB PlayStation 4, Xbox One S or iPhone 7

$125 trade credit for Original Xbox One or iPhone 6s

Of course, it isn’t a good sale without collectibles and other merchandise getting in on the fun. GameStop’s Summer Sale will offer the following deals on that front:

Purchase 3 POP! Vinyl figures for $25 ($11.99 and under through July 13th)

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off select amiibo

Buy 1 Get 50% off all action figures (only July 7-13th)

All T-shirts only $10 (only July 7-13th)

Save $20 when you buy Forza Horizon 4: $49.99 and any Thrustmaster Xbox One Racing Wheel: $89.99 (only July 7-13th)

40% off all Kingdom Hearts and Fallout collectibles

20% off select fan favorite collectibles including, Fortnite, Xbox, Gamer Mickey, Pokémon and Nintendo (only July 14-20th)

A full rundown of everything featured in the sale can be perused on the company’s webpage at GameStop.com/gamedays.