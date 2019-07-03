GRID Delay Announced by Codemasters

Codemasters has delayed GRID. After a strong showing at E3 2019, where multiple sites declared it “Best Racing Game,” the studio decided to push the game back by just over a month to ensure it gets the most attention possible ahead of its release. Instead of debuting on September 13, 2019, it will now release on October 11, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. (This means it will still be a Stadia launch title.)

Players who preordered the Ultimate Edition of the racing game will still be able to play GRID three days early, as they will get access to it on October 8, 2019. That version of the game also includes things like a PS4 theme, special cars, Player Banners, Player Cards, three seasons of content, unique liveries, and in-game VIP status.

The latest installment in the GRID franchise is a reboot of the series, giving Codemasters the ability to build a new foundation. The game is slated to launch with over 70 different cars for players to use, spread out over various different classes. There will also be a story mode and online competitive racing against other players, among other features.

GRID will also launch with 12 different locations for players to enjoy, spread out across the globe. These include Havana, Indianapolis, Shanghai, and other notable places. Each race track will feature different sections for players to race on, meaning each location will provide players with a ton of replay value. The game will make use of various weather mechanics to spruce things up for players and include day and night cycles.

[Source: Codemasters]