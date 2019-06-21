Microtransaction is a buzzword in the video game industry that gets a lot of attention, especially when mentioned by developers. If you were worried about whether or not the next GRID game would include microtransactions, series director Christopher Smith had some things to say that will put your worries to rest.

In an interview with Gaming Bolt, Smith said:

No, I hate microtransactions. Here’s one thing I can say, we’re also not going to be charging for tracks. Any new track that comes out everyone gets. The great reason why you want to buy the DLC: There’s new cars and new careers. New career has new rewards, new unlocks. So there’s a lot of cool stuff to get and play. But if you and me are playing, and we’re friends, and you don’t have the DLC, you can go into any new race modes, and any new classes.

The community has been pretty vocal about the inclusion of microtransactions in games, to the point where companies use it as a marketing tool. “Our game has no microtransactions” is something that actually works and is a great way to get on the consumer’s side. That doesn’t mean a game will be great, automatically, but developers and publishers have to be consumer-friendly to be successful. There was a time in which many consumers viewed the inclusion of microtransactions to be predatory, but that seems to have died down, at least a little as of late.

We still see microtransactions pop up in modern games, but companies have learned to implement them in a way that does not give a player an advantage for doing so. Upcoming games like Wolfenstein Youngblood and Marvel’s Avengers will include microtransactions, but are confirmed to not affect gameplay, which seems to be the key when implementing them.

It’s great to know you can play through the next GRID without being nickle and dimed, and the community will likely show its support for this.

The next entry in the popular racing series, simply called GRID, is due out on September 13, 2019 for PS4 and other platforms.

[Source: Gaming Bolt]